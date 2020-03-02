Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.38% of HD Supply worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

