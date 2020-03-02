Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Baidu worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,135.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,525,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after buying an additional 367,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 318,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.98 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

