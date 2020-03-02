Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,561 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $204.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.55. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

