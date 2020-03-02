Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,800 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $40,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

CNI opened at $84.91 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

