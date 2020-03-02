Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 331,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 102,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

