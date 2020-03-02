Korea Investment CORP Sells 439,800 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

