Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $30,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.01 and a one year high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

