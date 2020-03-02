Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $36,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $224.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

