Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,528 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

