Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Decreased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kornit Digital worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,234,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 140,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 129,190 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 124,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 107,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.34. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.