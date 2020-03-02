Kyber Network (KNC) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00007999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Poloniex and TDAX. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $127.87 million and $105.31 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,432,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,551,264 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Kucoin, Coinrail, CPDAX, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Tidex, DragonEX, Huobi, DEx.top, Coinnest, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Neraex, Ethfinex, Binance, COSS, ABCC, GOPAX, Zebpay, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Gate.io, AirSwap, Liqui, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Coinone, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

