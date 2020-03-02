L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.06 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NYSE LB opened at $21.66 on Monday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in L Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in L Brands by 159.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in L Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.