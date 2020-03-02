L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 187,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX traded up $4.32 on Monday, reaching $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,432. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.