Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post sales of $74.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $68.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $311.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $332.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $327.80 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $338.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

LADR stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 104.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

