Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 63 price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 58.36.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

