Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.70% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.14. 6,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,140. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

