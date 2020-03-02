Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch Acquires 7,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.98 per share, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LKFN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

