Lambda (LAMB) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and $44.55 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,215,749 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

