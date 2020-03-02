Lamden Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $31,517.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

