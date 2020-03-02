Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells £96,424.44 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 746.50 ($9.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 767.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.36. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 622.50 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 736.33 ($9.69).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

