Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

LMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.15%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

