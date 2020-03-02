Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT alerts:

Shares of HFRO opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO).

Receive News & Ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.