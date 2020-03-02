Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

