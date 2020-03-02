Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.64 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

CMG opened at $773.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $877.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $604.64 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

