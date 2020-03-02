Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.87 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $88.51 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

