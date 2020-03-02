Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.31% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter.

ANF stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $823.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

