Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,028 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.41% of Malibu Boats worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 94,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $4,787,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

