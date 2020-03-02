Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Sells $24,411.34 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 1,546 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $24,411.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LNTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 537,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,366. The stock has a market cap of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

