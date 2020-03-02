Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy Sells 1,552 Shares

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $24,506.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,424.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LNTH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 537,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4,305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 156,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

