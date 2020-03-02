Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,793 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 547,944 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,828,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

