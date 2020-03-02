Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CSFB from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

LB traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$38.10. 483,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,797. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

