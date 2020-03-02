Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,797. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.93 and a 52 week high of C$46.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

