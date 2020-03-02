Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.10. The company had a trading volume of 483,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.93 and a 12-month high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

