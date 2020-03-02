Lawrence J. Ball Buys 1,000 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NKSH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

