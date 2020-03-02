Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.57% of Lawson Products worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAWS. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lawson Products by 2,825.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lawson Products by 132.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 million, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

