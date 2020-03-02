LBRY Credits Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,592.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $4.15 million and $140,592.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.02842687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 656,918,192 coins and its circulating supply is 336,729,371 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

