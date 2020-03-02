Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. Leidos has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.