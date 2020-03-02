LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $31.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.38 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $28.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $129.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $129.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.50 million, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $139.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $28.50 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $594.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $408,273.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,422,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $7,076,604. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

