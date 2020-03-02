Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $68,850.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Lethean has a market cap of $68,850.00 and $1.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.02710706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00223910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00132534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 857,433,067 coins and its circulating supply is 787,433,067 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.