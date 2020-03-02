Levolution (LEVL) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. Levolution has a market cap of $7.34 million and $96,714.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.29 or 0.06336601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,001,437 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

