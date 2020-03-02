LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of LGI Homes worth $48,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 17.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $79.19. 38,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.40. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

