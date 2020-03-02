LHC Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

LHCG opened at $121.46 on Monday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 303,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

