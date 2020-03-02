LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

LHCG opened at $121.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LHC Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

