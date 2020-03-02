LHT Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $721.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

