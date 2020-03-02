Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after acquiring an additional 491,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $31,849,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

