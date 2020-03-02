Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

