Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is Redmond Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up 2.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $45.29. 773,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,801. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

