Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NRR. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.67 ($2.94).

Shares of Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.03) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

