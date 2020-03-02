Lightpaycoin (LPC) Market Cap Tops $3,587.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $3,587.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $249.59 or 0.02819863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00223296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00135418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

