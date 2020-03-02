Linde (LIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Linde (NYSE: LIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $228.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

2/10/2020 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Linde stock opened at $191.01 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

